Image copyright RNLI Image caption Funding will be used to train 100 swimming instructors in rural areas

Children in Bangladesh will receive "life saving" swimming lessons after funding was provided by the Manx government, the RNLI has said.

Nearly £58,000 from the island's international development budget has been granted to fund "swim survival lessons" in 65 rural communities.

The project will see 100 people trained as instructors, who will then teach children in the Barisal area.

Drowning is a leading cause of death in that region of the country.

The RNLI said the project could teach up to 10,000 children between the ages of six and 10 to swim.

The training will be undertaken by Bangladesh's Centre for Injury Prevention and Research, which was founded in 2005.

Steve Wills, head of international programmes at the RNLI, said the charity was "thrilled" to receive funding for the project.

"We know that delivering this training will reduce drowning rates for those that graduate the course by 96%, compared to those who don't take part," he added.

Image copyright RNLI Image caption Alex Allinson MHK (centre) said the project could "save the lives of thousands of children"

A total of £2.5m was set aside for international development funding in the 2019-20 Isle of Man budget, some of which is awarded to charities following an application process.

It is the first time the RNLI has received a grant from the fund.

Alex Allinson MHK said the government was "proud" of the island's historic links to the charity, and the funding had "the potential to save the lives of thousands of children".

The charity, which was founded on the island in 1824, remained "an important part of the fabric of our community," he said, adding it had "grown to become a global leader in efforts to prevent drowning".

"I commend the RNLI on its continuing efforts to reduce easily avoidable drowning through simple and effective education."

The grant is for one year, after which the charity can apply for further funding.