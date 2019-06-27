Image copyright LIAM GILMAN Image caption The new hotel on Market Street has 85 bedrooms

The opening of the first hotel run by an established budget accommodation chain on the Isle of Man could hail a "tourism renaissance", the enterprise minister has said.

Laurence Skelly MHK said Douglas's new Premier Inn could boost visitor numbers.

It is the first hotel of its kind on the island, which is populated with older bed and breakfast-style rooms.

Mr Skelly said it would "generate business in its own right".

He added: "I truly believe this is the arrival of our visitor economy and tourism renaissance."

The six-storey 85-room development would "complement" what the island already has, Mr Skelly said.

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said he was "delighted" that such a "significant name in the hotel industry" had opened.

The "strong marketing pull" of the chain could also "benefit other hoteliers", he added.