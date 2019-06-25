Image copyright Curraghs Wildlife Park Image caption General manager Kathleen Graham said the chicks were "great news"

A wildlife park has had its "best year ever" for penguins after announcing the arrival of four Humboldt chicks.

Curraghs Wildlife Park saw its first chick born in almost a decade in 2018.

Keeper Bernie Cannan said in addition to the new chicks, which hatched between two and six weeks ago, it was hoped two more nesting pairs of Humboldts would also be "successful".

Humboldt penguins are classed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

General manager Kathleen Graham said the chicks were "great news" and "really important as Humboldt penguins are not only threatened with global warming and conflict with man, but are particularly susceptible to catastrophic events like oil spills".