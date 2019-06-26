Image copyright Manx Utilities Image caption The cottages were bought by the government in 2008

Demolition work has begun on a set of seven neglected cottages that became uninhabitable after a sewage works was built nearby.

Residents complained of "low frequency vibrations" and excessive noise in 2006 and threatened legal action.

The Isle of Man government bought the properties in 2008 after it was unable to find a solution to the problems.

Alternative uses for the cottages were investigated but their condition continued to deteriorate.

Manx Utilities chairman Alex Allinson MHK said that while they "appreciate the legacy sensitivities", restrictions meant demolition was the "only viable option".

The first phase of the works will involve the removal of asbestos, with demolition expected to take several weeks.

Following the removal of the Old Castletown Road properties, work will be done to landscape the area.

Discussions are under way with Manx Wildlife Trust to establish how to "sympathetically" return the land to its natural state.

The trust's Tim Graham said the charity was "delighted" with the plan and was looking forward to working on the project.