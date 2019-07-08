Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

World Tin Bath Championships: Thousands attend annual Isle of Man races

  • 8 July 2019
Image caption It was the 48th year the event has taken place

Thousands of people turned out over the weekend to watch the annual World Tin Bath Championships on the Isle of Man.

The races in Castletown harbour attracted nearly 70 competitors in the solo classes on Saturday.

This year saw a new women's champion for the first time in more than 20 years when Abigail Morgan edged out reigning champion Erica Cowen.

The contest sees competitors take to the water in decorated tin baths to paddle the 0.2 mile (400m) course.

Image caption Twenty-seven teams took part in the snake race

Other competitions took place during the event including a zip-wire challenge and team snake races.

David Watt took the top spot in the men's tin bath category, while the Southern Young Farmers took top honours in the snake race.

The event raised nearly £7,000 for local charities.

Organiser Dave Collister said he was "absolutely delighted" with the turnout for this year's event, which took place in "ideal" weather conditions.

"It's the biggest crowd I've seen in a long time and the weather was perfect," he added.

Image caption Many of those taking part did not make it to the finish line
Image caption Many of those taking part wore fancy dress
Image caption There were six members in each team for the snake race
Image caption Tin baths have to be wholly made of metal
Image caption Abigail Morgan (centre) was crowned women's champion
Image caption David Watt (left) won the men's tin bath race
Image caption Many of the tin baths were decorated
Image caption Competitors had to paddle from the pier to the footbridge and back during the race

