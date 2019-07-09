Image copyright IOM Gov Image caption The new oncology unit opened in July

A new cancer treatment unit at the Isle of Man's Noble's Hospital is "truly magnificent" a minister has said.

Construction on the purpose-built centre, which is on the site of the old ward five, began in January.

It has a separate entrance for day patients and specially adapted chairs for treatment.

Health Minister David Ashford thanked donors for their "great generosity" and said patients could be confident of receiving the "best care".

Funds for the project came from the Eric and Marion Scott Trust and the Noble's Hospital Equipment Trust.

The old unit was based in the Newlands building and had six stations in one mixed bay.

There are 15 specially adapted chairs for treatment

Senior sister Jane Gaunt said the centre would provide a "simpler" and "more comfortable patient journey".

The new facility has two treatment lounges with 15 adapted chairs, four of which will be exclusively for haemato-oncology patients.

Additionally, two consultancy suites and a separate waiting room have been built for patients attending for specialist clinics with consultants.

Each of the rooms have been colour-coordinated with "tints and contrasts" intended to be "dementia friendly".