Image copyright IoM government Image caption Work to refurbish the promenade in Douglas is expected to last two years

Businesses could take up to "two years" to recover lost revenue caused by the over-running redevelopment of Douglas promenade, a restaurateur has said.

Work continues to disrupt access to several businesses along the seafront.

Restaurant owner Denis Staunton said he would have to "think about redundancies" if problems continued.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) was doing its "utmost" but "we can always up our game".

Earlier this week, Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer confirmed the two-year project, which began in September 2018, was "nine to 10 weeks" behind schedule.

On Friday morning, the Policy Review Committee heard evidence from the DOI and some of the businesses affected by the works.

Several criticised the government for "poor communication" around the location and progress of works.

'Lack of urgency'

Hotelier Kaye Harvey said she had to "rely on looking outside our doors" to find out when and where work would be going on.

She also criticised the "lack of urgency to get back on schedule" after Mr Harmer said on Tuesday that the lost time would be made up.

During the committee hearing, Nick Black of the DOI confirmed more disruption would be caused when work begins to replace the pavement outside the properties.

However he said the department would "only be able to give a few weeks' notice" before the work started.

Mr Quayle said that while "it has to be conceded that this is the biggest infrastructure project the island has done in 70 years", the government needed "to do more for business".

He added that the responsibility was not all on the infrastructure department and he had "asked three departments to work together" to try and "help those businesses out".