Personal information belonging to dozens of vulnerable people living in government-funded home care on the Isle of Man has been lost.

Paper records of phone numbers, names and addresses of 33 adults had been "mislaid", the Department of Health and Social Care admitted.

Codes to access the keys to seven people's homes were also lost.

The department said it had reported the "breach" to the Information Commissioner.

It also said the missing key codes had been changed.

Phone numbers for 43 people listed as next of kin and 11 carers have also disappeared.

A police spokesman said the matter had not been reported to the force as it was not thought to be a criminal act.

The Information Commissioner's office said it was "satisfied with the steps taken so far" by the department "to mitigate the risk" to those affected.

The government said people affected were being contacted individually.