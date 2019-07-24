Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption The competition pool at the NSC is now due to open in mid-August

The reopening of the swimming pools at the Isle of Man's National Sports Centre is to be further delayed, the government has confirmed.

The complex had been due to reopen in May, but Sport Minister Graham Cregeen said there had been "significant issues" installing new water slides.

In March, problems with the slides were cited as the reason for a delay to the building's £4.2m revamp.

Mr Cregeen said the rest of the refurbishment was "well advanced".

Replying to a question in Tynwald, he said the project had encountered "significant issues... with the design, manufacture and installation of the flume rides".

Jason Moorhouse MHK said the delay was "quite a concern" because, while other swimming pools across the island were open, the "jewel in the crown" was not.

The Douglas complex is home to the island's only competition-standard pool.

A spokesman for the department said it was in "continuing discussions" with the manufacturer and installer of the new slides, but it was not known when the leisure pool would reopen.