Image caption Jonathan Quine said he was "over the moon" to win the top prize

The owner of this year's supreme champion at the Southern Agricultural Show said he was "delighted" to have won after 50 years of showing cattle.

Jonathan Quine, from Bride, beat off the competition with his 18-month-old Charolais bull named Ballakilley Ollie.

Show judge Ian Faragher said the home-bred animal was the "best beast on the day".

Animals from across the Isle of Man were shown at the event which showcases the island's agricultural industry.

After receiving the Silver Rosebowl, Mr Quine said he was "over the moon".

"I used to show cattle when I was 17, and it's taken me until now to get a bowl of my own, a cup of my own."

The first reserve prize was awarded to a Holstein cow owned by Vicky Sloan-Masson and Neil Masson, while second reserve went to Danny and Paula Creer's 2-shear Texel ram.

Fourth in the line-up was a heavy horse named Daisy, shown by Ned Kennaugh and Sylvia Morrey.

Despite the wet conditions, thousands of people flocked to the show on the Great Meadow in Castletown.

The Royal Agricultural Show takes place in mid-August.