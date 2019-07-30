Groudle Glen Railway launches two new steam locomotives
Volunteers at a Manx heritage railway have launched two new replica steam engines based on century-old models.
Named Brown Bear and Otter, the trains have been added to the rolling stock at Groudle Glen Railway in Onchan.
The narrow-gauge locomotives are modelled on plans for engines first built in the early 1900s by Bagnalls in Stafford.
Brown Bear is a replica of a train named Polar Bear, which ran on the line from 1905.
The names were inspired by animals kept at a zoo that was in the glen during Victorian times.
Railway chairman Trevor Nall said it was a "very special day".
The six-year project to build Brown Bear cost £120,000, collected through a fundraising campaign, while Otter cost about £70,000, partly paid for through a charitable grant.
Steve Oates, chief executive of the Heritage Railway Association, said heritage railways had "huge value in drawing visitors" and the launch of two new locomotives was "great news".
Opened in 1896, the railway fell into disuse after the World War Two but was restored in the early 1980s.