Image copyright Google Image caption There have been 10,000 more general admissions to the Northern Swimming Pool since last August

There has been a "massive" rise in the use of regional swimming pools since the closure of the pools in Douglas, a Ramsey commissioner said.

Figures show a 30% increase at the northern pool since the the National Sports Centre (NSC) facilities closed last August for a £4.2M revamp.

Juan McGuinness said an increase of 10,000 visits to the Ramsey centre was "absolutely related" to the closure.

Use of the western pool has gone up by 50%, and the southern facility by 10%.

The pools had also benefited by "picking up some swim schools and some classes that have been divvied up around the island", Mr McGuinness said.

Last week, the island's national coach said the lack of a competition-standard pool during the NSC closure had led to a fall in club swimming of up to 20%.

Issues with the installation of new water slides in the leisure pool have delayed the reopening of the complex.

The main pool is now due to reopen in mid-August, but the leisure pool will remain closed.

Sport minister Graham Cregeen previously said the refurbishment was a "significant investment in one of the island's key sporting facilities".