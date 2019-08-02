Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in a car near the Garey Ford in Lezayre

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in a car in a river in the north of the Isle of Man.

Emergency services were called to the Garey Ford area of the Sulby River at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.

Police said the 72-year-old man, who was from the north of the island, was pronounced dead at the scene in Lezayre.

A spokesman said it was "unclear" at this stage how the man died or how the car ended up in the water.

There was nobody else in the vehicle at the time of the incident, police confirmed.

The island's coroner has been informed.