Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption The weapons were handed in to police stations across the island

A haul of more than 50 firearms including a World War Two revolver, 80 knives, machetes and swords have been handed in during a weapons amnesty on the Isle of Man.

The items, seized in just two weeks, also included 520 rounds of ammunition and a crossbow.

The police programme invited people to surrender unlicensed or unwanted weapons "without fear of prosecution".

Daphne Caine MHK said the number of items handed in was "staggering".

Isle of Man Constabulary said the amnesty would stop the weapons falling "into the wrong hands" and "ensure the island remains a safe place to be".

Mrs Caine said, while she was "pleased" the initiative had been successful, it was "a staggering amount for a place which has very little violent crime".

She added: "While it can only make our island community safer it does make me wonder what else is out there."

A previous amnesty in 2017 saw more than 90 firearms handed in to police stations around the island.