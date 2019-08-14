Image copyright Dave Kneale Image caption The Ramsey marina project could be smaller if a second development goes ahead

A bid to create a second marina in Douglas as part of a huge pier project could see a £100m scheme in Ramsey scaled back, the man behind it said.

The Manx government announced on Wednesday it was seeking "bone fide expressions of interest" for a new marina in Manx waters.

The additional capacity could reduce the number needed in Ramsey by 150, said Robin Bromley-Martin.

He added that he supported another development.

Additional marinas would "make it worthwhile for people to visit the Isle of Man and they could stay here for another week and explore all of the other bays", he said.

In January, Ramsey Marina Ltd (RML) proposed creating a 400-berth marina, residential and commercial units, a hotel and a yacht club near Ramsey harbour.

Image copyright Ellis Brown Architects Image caption The proposal for Douglas Bay includes a lagoon and a berth for cruise ships

Moorings at existing marinas in Peel and Douglas can currently accommodate just 230 boats between them.

Both are owned by the government which said the "long waiting lists" indicated there was a "strong demand".

Proposals to develop Douglas Bay, featuring a large pier to the north of Conister Rock that could accommodate cruise ships, were recently published by Ellis Brown Architects.

Those plans also include an enclosed lagoon stretching from the war memorial to Loch Promenade with berths for up to 50 yachts.

However, Mr Bromley-Martin believed the existing ferry basin should be converted into a larger marina and a new port should be constructed on the outside of the Douglas breakwater.

Tynwald has previously rejected proposals for a cruise ship berth at the breakwater due to costs.

But in March 2018, it approved an £11m plan to develop a shorter one along Victoria Pier as part of a larger £80m harbour strategy.