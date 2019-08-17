Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption The main pool at the National Sports Centre has been closed for nearly a year

The Isle of Man's main swimming pool has reopened, nearly three months later than planned.

The facility at the National Sports Centre (NSC) in Douglas was closed in August 2018 for a £4.2m refurbishment.

Sports Minister Graham Cregeen said the delay had been "disappointing".

He added that the centre's leisure pool, which has faced "significant issues" over the installation of water slides, would reopen "as soon as possible".

The Isle of Man's national swimming coach Lee Holland previously said the length of the closure had led to a fall in participation in the sport, while Ramsey commissioner Juan McGuinness said it had caused a "massive" increase in use of regional facilities in the north, west and south of the island.

Mr Cregeen said that while the delays were "disappointing", the "significant project" had seen "essential refurbishments" carried out on the complex.