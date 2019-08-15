Image caption The Millennium Bridge connects the north and south quays in Douglas

Boats in Douglas marina will be cut off from the outer harbour for more than two weeks while a flap gate is repaired, the government has confirmed.

The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said repairs were needed to a concrete sill connected to the harbour gate.

The damage was found during routine checks of the 20-year-old structure.

The work will mean a series of overnight closures of the Millennium Bridge take place at the end of September, the DOI said.

The lifting bridge connects the north and south quays in the Manx capital.

The water level in the inner harbour will be maintained by a temporary steel barrier, which will prevent boats from entering or leaving the marina from 27 September to 13 October.

The cost of the project is not known at this stage.

Maintenance of the bridge towers will be carried out between midnight and 06:00 BST to "minimise disruption to motorists and pedestrians", a DOI spokesman said.

Preparatory works before the removal of the flap gate mean the road will be closed on 19-20 August, 2-5 September and 9-12 September.