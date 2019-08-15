Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 300 students learned of their A-level results

The proportion of Manx students achieving top grades at A-Level has fallen by almost 10%, the government has said.

More than 300 pupils took on qualifications in more than 50 subjects in 2019.

After reaching a record-high of 51.5% in 2018, the percentage of students attaining a B or higher dropped to 42%.

While top grades fell, the overall pass rate remained the same as last year with 98.4% earning grades A to E.

The results published on Thursday did not include those achieved at the University College Isle of Man.

School Improvement Adviser Jan Gimbert said the "vast majority" of pupils had earned the grades they had been hoping for.

Education Minister Graham Cregeen congratulated students and said the results "represent two years of concerted effort".