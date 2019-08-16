Image caption Visitors can get up close to the ring-tailed lemurs in the new enclosure

A new lemur enclosure has opened at a Manx wildlife park, 16 months after two of its lemurs died in a fire there.

An electrical fault caused a fire which completely destroyed Curraghs Wildlife Park's lemur enclosure in 2018 and killed two pups.

Opening the new one-acre habitat, general manager Kathleen Graham said she was "emotional", but it was "fantastic" to see the animals back.

The enclosure, which cost £120,000, was funded by public and charity donations.

It houses five different species of lemur, which are all endangered or critically endangered.

Image caption The one-acre enclosure has plenty of space for the lemurs to explore

Ms Graham said the animals and her staff had shown "resilience" over the past year and it was "great to see people... still put that enthusiasm in, despite the setbacks".

She added that precautions had been taken to protect against another blaze, including heaters being encased in fire-resistant board and the buildings being made of metal.