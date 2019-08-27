Image copyright IOM TT Image caption Chris Swallow had competed on the Isle of Man for more than a decade

A road racer who was killed in the Classic TT on the Isle of Man has been described as a "great teacher" and a "lovely man".

Chris Swallow, 37, died in a crash at Ballaugh Bridge during the first lap of the Senior Classic on Saturday.

Former racer Steve Parrish said the racing community had "lost a lovely smart man".

Mr Swallow, from Yorkshire, started his teaching career at The Blue Coat School in Oldham in 2006.

He spent four years teaching at the school before emigrating to New Zealand in 2010.

A spokeswoman for the Canmer Education Trust, which runs the school, said he "was a lovely young man and a great teacher" who had "maintained close ties with many staff".

Mr Swallow, who was married with two young daughters, was an experienced competitor on the island's Mountain Course.

Image copyright STEVE BABB Image caption Mr Swallow was killed in a crash during the Senior Classic TT race

He made his debut in the Manx Grand Prix Classic races in 2007, and achieved two second place positions at the 2012 event.

Mr Swallow went on to compete in the Classic TT races, securing fourth position in the Senior Classic in 2018.

Ollie Linsdell, of Flitwick Motorcycles, said the team was "absolutely heartbroken" and "almost in disbelief".

He described Mr Swallow as "one of the nicest, most genuine and well prepared riders on the grid".

"Heartbroken doesn't even come close to it," he added.

TT and motorsport development manager Paul Phillips called Mr Swallow a "lovely lad with a lot of talent", adding he would be "greatly missed".