Image caption Kim Tastagh already holds the record for the fastest circumnavigation of the island in a kayak

A sports coach has completed a 24-hour non-stop kayaking challenge around the Isle of Man to raise money for a mental health charity.

Kim Tastagh, from St John's, set off from Peel at 20:30 BST on Tuesday to take on the day-and-night test.

The 24-year-old said he had "struggled" with his own mental health and wanted to support the charity Isle Listen.

He arrived back on shore at Ballaugh Beach on Wednesday evening after paddling about 85 miles (135km).

Posting on Facebook, charity bosses said they were "extremely proud" of Mr Tastagh's "brilliant effort", which raised £2,500.

Image copyright Isle Listen Image caption He spent 24-hours on the water, facing harsh conditions

Mr Tastagh holds the record for the fastest circumnavigation of the island in a kayak, which he completed in just over 13-hours in 2013.

However, rough conditions meant he was not able to complete a full lap this time, so missed the chance to set a new time.

Mr Tastagh said the experience, which saw him face large swells and 30mph winds, had "tested my mental and physical boundaries".

"I gave it my all but the conditions weren't ideal," he added.

Image copyright Isle Listen Image caption Mr Tastagh set off from Fenella Beach in Peel on Tuesday evening