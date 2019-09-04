Image copyright IOM TT Image caption Chris Swallow, who worked as a teacher in New Zealand, was an experienced competitor

A rider suffered an "unsurvivable head fracture" after he "lost control" of his motorbike during the Isle of Man's Classic TT, an inquest has been told.

Douglas Courthouse heard New Zealand teacher Chris Swallow crashed at Ballaugh Village during the Senior Classic TT race on 24 August.

Coroner Jayne Hughes said the 37-year-old had sustained "multiple injuries".

Adjourning the inquest, she passed her condolences to his family, who were not in attendance at the courthouse.

Swallow, who was an experienced competitor, was born in Huddersfield and emigrated to Wellington in 2010.