Isle of Man government has pleaded to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050

There is "strong support" on the Isle of Man for onshore wind energy generation, a consultation has found.

Some 80% of respondents said they would back wind turbines, with 76% in favour even if they were "visible from their home".

A survey asking for views on ways to "mitigate" climate change attracted more than 1,000 responses.

In July, a climate transformation team was set up to outline proposals to achieve the government's pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The report is due to be presented to Tynwald in January 2020 before new laws are drafted.

A government spokesman said the results of the consultation would help them draft an "action plan" to meet the island's emissions targets.

In May, Chief Minister Howard Quayle said a new Climate Change Bill would be brought forward "before the end of the next legislative year".

The laws would include a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel fuelled cars by 2040 and a ban on the use of gas and oil boilers in new houses by 2025.

