Image copyright IOM EQUINE Image caption Experienced carriage driving coaches lead the sessions

Isle of Man school children with disabilities will be offered equine therapy after a £5,000 boost from the Manx Lottery Trust.

Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled is to extend its pony and trap driving sessions to all the island's schools.

The grant will fund the cost of two ponies for two years.

The sessions help students to improve muscle strength, co-ordination and balance, and develop social skills.

The charity's Liz Lillie said the funding would allow the charity to "make the sessions more inclusive".

The activities had been available to three schools but will now be extended to all students in the flexible learning areas, which are designed to support pupils with a range of learning difficulties.

The sessions are held at Ballavartyn Equestrian Centre in Santon.

Sarah Kelly of the Manx Lottery Trust said she was "delighted" the grant would allow more children to "get involved".