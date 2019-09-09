Cyclist dies in mountain bike crash during End2End race
- 9 September 2019
A cyclist has died after crashing during a mountain bike race on the Isle of Man, police have confirmed.
The rider was involved in "an off-road accident" near Ballacraine while competing in the annual End2End Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday.
The annual event takes competitors along a 47-mile (75km) route from the Point of Ayre to Port Erin.
Organisers the Manx Mountain Bike Club passed on their "sincere condolences" to the rider's friends and family.