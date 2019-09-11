Isle of Man road tax: 'Flexible' road tax payments system to be introduced
- 11 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Manx vehicle owners will be given "greater flexibility" in paying their road tax, the government said.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) was "actively pursuing ways" to give drivers an alternative to the current annual payment, a spokesman said.
An online petition of more than 2,200 names has called for "more manageable" monthly payments to be introduced.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology had identified 54 untaxed vehicles since May, the DOI said.