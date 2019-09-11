Image copyright Catherine Nicoll Image caption 48% of people have not yet submitted their tax returns

Almost half of Manx people have not yet submitted their tax returns, the government has said.

With less than a month before the deadline, the Treasury department said it had received just 52% so far.

The Treasury's Gerard Higgins said it was "not unusual for this time of year" and added that almost 4,000 missed the deadline in 2018.

All tax returns are due by 6 October and those who don't complete them on time will be charged a £100 fine.

If the return has still not been received by 6 April, a further £200 penalty will be charged.

Of those received so far, close to half were completed online with 48% of people choosing the paperless option.

This is still far behind the UK where the government reported that 93% of people required to complete an annual tax return had done so online.