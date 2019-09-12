Image caption A wooden cross was planted in front of the town's war memorial

The centenary of the last Ramsey victim of World War One's death has been commemorated in the Manx town.

A service was held at the war memorial to mark the death of Pte Philip Henry Perry, 18, who died in 1919 because of injuries suffered during the conflict.

Ramsey Commissioners have commemorated the 100th anniversary of the loss of each of the town's 112 serviceman.

Chairman Andrew Cowie said it was "important" to acknowledge those who "put their lives down for the country".

Pte Perry died in a military hospital in Cornwall on 11 September 1919.

Image caption Veterans joined members of the public for the service

The service was attended by members of his family, including his great niece Rona Kelly.

She it was "lovely" to see a large number of people there.

Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney said the commemoration was "a very vivid illustration that the damage done physically to people, as well as mentally, didn't end when the war ended."

Ray Fergusson of the Royal British Legion said the commitment to mark all 112 of the town's war dead "ensures remembrance carries on".

Image caption Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney laid a wreath

Mr Cowie said: "We care very much for the sacrifice of those servicemen and it was felt to be appropriate for the town to commemorate them.

"It was felt such a large number for a small town the size of Ramsey it was important we did," he added.

Image caption Pte Perry died 10 months after World War One ended

Image caption Members of Pte Perry's family attended the service

Image caption The service was attended by members of the town's commissioners, including chairman Andrew Cowie

Image caption Pte Perry is one of 112 names on the war memorial