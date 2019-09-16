Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption The project, including the creation of a "cultural area", is due to be completed in autumn next year

A major overhaul of Douglas Promenade remains nine weeks behind schedule, a Manx minister has said.

Infrastructure minister Ray Harmer said a new timetable for the works was being drawn up to find areas where they could "pick up time".

It was confirmed in July that work on the scheme had been held up by a number of "below ground obstructions" and issues laying the horse tram tracks.

The two-year £25m revamp is due to be completed by October 2020.

Mr Harmer said: "We're working with the contractor to look at all of the plan and mitigate any delays that have been there so far.

"Until that plan is finalised obviously it's too early to say where we can make the time up."

The latest phase of the project means a major route on to the promenade will be closed for the next five weeks.

When it reopens, traffic lights will make way for a single stop sign and a new pedestrian crossing at the junction of Broadway and Harris Promenade.

Hotelier Michael George said the closure would put "a huge amount of pressure" on other roads leading onto the promenade and make it "difficult for deliveries, residents and visitors".