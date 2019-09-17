Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Much of the fruit and vegetables sold on the island comes from Spain

People on the Isle of Man "might not be able to get their favourite brands" of fruit and vegetables if there is a no-deal Brexit, the Manx government said.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said that while shortages were not anticipated once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, choice may be limited.

Mr Quayle said a fluctuating value of sterling could also have an impact on the cost of some imported products.

A guide outlining the possible impacts of Brexit has been published online.

While the island was "self-sufficient" in many products, including bread, milk, beef and lamb, Mr Quayle said "a lot" of items are imported to Manx supermarkets via the UK.

The majority of imported fruit and vegetables currently come from Spain, he added.

Previously, the Manx government said a no-deal Brexit could lead to shortages of some fresh foods brought from Europe, including fruit.

Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption About 90% of the scallops, crab and lobster caught by Manx boats are exported to the EU

The island's fishing industry also faces some uncertainty, as Brexit will lead to the UK breaking away from the EU's common fisheries policy,.

This could lead to "changes to the rules around fishing quotas and access to waters for the Manx fishing fleet" by the UK, Mr Quayle added.

The industry, which is worth £20m to the Manx economy annually, exports 90% of its scallops, crabs and lobsters catch to France, Italy and Spain.

Mr Quayle said: "By ensuring that our legislation and our rules and regulations are the same as the European Union on those products we hope to enable that flow to continue as smoothly as possible."

The Isle of Man is not a member of the EU, but is a party to trade agreements with EU states through its relationship with the UK.

The crown dependency would still be treated as "part of the UK chain" following the UK's exit from the EU.