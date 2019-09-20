Festival of Jurby 'suspended until further notice'

Image copyright Manx Radio Image caption Thousands of motorbike fans have attended the event since it began in 2009

The Festival of Jurby has been "suspended until further notice", its organisers have said.

Vintage Motorcycle Club (VMCC) said it had surpassed "the capability of the small team" due to increased responsibilities and regulations.

The annual event began in 2009 and took place each August during the Isle of Man's Festival of Motorcycling.

The government said it was a "great loss" to the motorcycling festival and said it had contacted the organisers.

Enterprise Minister Laurence Skelly said he wanted to "see how we can help them".

But Rupert Murden of the VMCC said it would be "very difficult for the government to assist us" more than it has already.

In addition to increased workload and regulations, he added that attendance had decreased by about 15% this year.

"There are cracks appearing in the fabric," he said. "We could paper over the cracks and go on next year but we would have the same problem."

VMCC said it always looked to "promote the island's strong history with motorcycling" and would continue to hold the Manx Rally among other events.