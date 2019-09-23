Image copyright STEVE BABB Image caption More than 46,000 people visited the island for the 2019 TT event

The number of people visiting the Isle of Man TT races reached its highest level for a decade, a government survey has found.

More than 46,000 people travelled to the island during the period, up 4% on 2018, with the number of repeat visitors rising slightly to 65%.

Enterprise minister Laurence Skelly said the figures showed "the enduring popularity of the event".

The annual motorcycling event took place between 25 May and 7 June.

There is now a need to invest in new features and developments including "all-weather entertainment and year-round attractions", Mr Skelly added.

Image copyright STEVE BABB Image caption The TT grandstand on Glencrutchery Road is one of the vantage points for watching the TT races

The annual survey showed more than two-thirds of TT visitors travelled to the island by ferry for the 2019 event.

The number travelling from England, accounting for almost 58% of TT visitors, fell by more than 6% on the previous year, but more people arrived from Germany and France (both up 4.5%).

2020 forecast 'higher'

While the total spend across the fortnight increased from £37.1m to £37.5m, the amount spent per head fell by £85 to £801.

The direct benefit to the Manx government remained unchanged from the previous year at £4.8m.

A total £7.8m was spent on accommodation, which included a 2% rise in the number of people camping and a 1% fall in those using the government's homestay scheme.

A spokesman for VisitIOM, one of the event's official travel partners, said it had seen a "healthy increase" in bookings this year including an increased demand for "glamping sites".

The firm had already seen a "higher volume of enquiries and bookings for TT 2020," she said, adding: "We forecast our figures will be even higher next year."