Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption A river has burst its banks, leading to severe flooding in Laxey

A major incident has been declared on the Isle of Man as severe flooding left people trapped in their homes.

A coastguard helicopter and the fire service are helping to evacuate several properties in the Glen Road area, Manx police said.

Heavy rain has shut the Mountain Road and parts of the Laxey to Ramsey Coast Road and Mill Road in Onchan.

Those stranded in their houses were advised to "go upstairs and await rescue", a police spokesman added.

Electricity to 150 homes in the village has also been cut off "for safety reasons" during the incident.

Police have said all elderly residents at the Cooil Roy care home safe.

Image caption Two primary schools have been closed because of the flooding

The flooding has also led the closure of Laxey and Dhoon primay schools, the Department of Education, Sport and Culture said.

Education minister Graham Cregeen said the safety of pupils and staff travelling to and from school was "always of paramount importance to us when we make decisions".

Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption A river breach has caused more flooding in Laxey