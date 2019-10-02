Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Residents were trapped in their homes in the village of Laxey on the Isle of Man

A clean up operation is under way in the Isle of Man after severe flooding left people trapped in their homes.

The village of Laxey was cut off when the river burst its banks on Tuesday.

Several properties in the Glen Road area were evacuated as some homes were under 6ft (1.8m) of water, causing "major damage".

Home affairs chief executive Dan Davies said people were being supported to return home and debris is being removing from the river and roads.

"It is really about supporting people to get back in their homes," he said.

"If they are vulnerable health and social care will be on the scene helping people out, but also we've got to make sure the roads are rid of all the debris and that the river is going to start running freely."

Image caption Mark Young (right) said the water was like a "tidal wave"

Image caption We will be supporting people return to their homes, says home affairs chief executive Dan Davies

Image caption The roads have to be free of debris, says Dan Davies

Flooding occurred when the swollen river Laxey burst through a gap in a wall being repaired.

Mark and Tracey Young are back in their home in Laxey assessing the damage caused by the flood water.

"It started raining early… [there was] a little bit of rain and then the wall just collapsed and it was like a tidal wave," said Mr Young.

"It's absolutely devastating," said Mrs Young.

The house belonged to her late father and she said it has been "very stressful and emotional".

Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption Landslips led to the closure of the A18 Mountain Road

Heavy rain caused a landslip which shut the Mountain Road and flood damage closed the Laxey to Ramsey coast road.

The Mountain Road reopened overnight but a planned closure between 09:30 BST and 16:30 will go ahead to allow safety work, the Department for Infrastructure said.

Laxey and Dhoon primary schools which were closed during the flooding are reopening as normal, the Isle of Man government said.