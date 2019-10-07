Image caption Thousands of fans visit the temporary beer tents and pop-up bars during the TT each year

Beer tents and pop-up bars could be in place for an extra week during the Isle of Man TT festival, the government has said.

The venues are currently only granted an alcohol licence for 14 days during the racing event.

A consultation has been launched to seek views on extending this to 21 days for a trial period in 2020.

The change would need to be given the green light by Tynwald to come into force.

Documents published as part of the consultation highlighted the importance of the TT to the beer trade.

If approved, it would mean venues could sell alcohol from 27 May to 16 June 2020.

Home Affairs minister Bill Malarkey said the longer period would extend the festival's "unique atmosphere".

He added: "The TT is growing year on year and many visitors stay on to enjoy the island after the racing's over.

"At present our venues close abruptly when there is still scope to continue."

Figures released in September showed the number of people visiting the TT reached its highest level for a decade in 2019.

Next year's races are scheduled to run from 30 May to 12 June.

The consultation is available online and is open until 1 November 2019.