Scheduled bus services for some off-peak journeys in the north of the Isle of Man will be brought back, the island's bus company has said.

A trial of "more cost-effective" on-demand minibuses between Jurby and Ramsey, to be booked 24-hours in advance, was launched in April.

But fears had been raised that people could be left isolated.

Bus Vannin said three more timetabled services would run from 4 November following feedback from passengers.

Jason Moorhouse, of the Department of Infrastructure, said the reintroduction of scheduled services had been "designed to complement the on-demand" services.

He said: "These new flexi-services will not follow a fixed route, but customers will be able to rely on minibuses leaving Ramsey bus station and the Bretney and Threshold stops in Jurby at certain times.

"People can still ask to be picked up along the way."

Residents had expressed concerns about the lack of off-peak scheduled services at a public meeting in the village in August.

Ayre and Michael MHK Tim Baker, who raised people's views, said the changes were "a very positive move" and a "good solution".

He added: "People don't find it easy to plan their lives 24 hours in advance. The community was quite exercised about the situation."

The reintroduction move would give people "the best of both worlds," he said.