Tynwald backs £95k Manx Radio funding increase

Image caption Funding for the island's national public service broadcaster will be reviewed after three years

Manx Radio's government funding is to increase to almost £1m in 2020 after Tynwald approved a £95,000 increase.

Juan Watterson SHK said there was "enough evidence" to show the station was not receiving "enough to provide the level of service expected".

However, Julie Edge MHK said it was "unfair to the rest of our public sector" to increase funding "when we're all about saving money".

The funding will be reviewed after three years.

Politicians also backed the radio station's plan to remain in its current building on Douglas Head and establish a trust to oversee the delivery of services.

The debate also saw a bid by Rob Callister MHK to give the station a guaranteed right to provide coverage of the TT races thrown out.

At a sitting on Wednesday, politicians rejected the idea of appointing a committee to draft a public service media strategy for the island.

Manx Radio is the national public service broadcaster of the Isle of Man.

Managing director Chris Sully said he was "delighted" the recommendations in the station's report had been accepted.

"This now enables us to move forward with the plans... for freshening the station content on air and online [and] for greater engagement with the Manx community," he added.