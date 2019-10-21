Image copyright MNH Image caption Many of the images depict scenes synonymous with Christmas, including the sale of turkeys

A collection of 1,000 old photographs featuring winter scenes from the Isle of Man has been made available online.

The black and white images were taken between the 1950s and 1980s by the Manx Press Pictures agency.

They depict winter activities and landscapes including a snow-laden Douglas promenade, political protests and a visiting Santa Claus.

Manx National Heritage said the collection, dubbed This Is Winter, would "preserve memories".

The organisation's Jude Dicken said the photos could "engage people with their own living history".

She added: "These images aren't just of interest to the people who lived through those times, they're also very, very useful to social historians.

"People have hugely fond memories of the scenes shown in the photographs. This is our national memory."

Image copyright MNH Image caption Some of the photos illustrate snowfall on the Isle of Man

The photos also capture a civil defence exercise preparing for nuclear war, and a demonstration outside Tynwald calling for pensioners to be paid a £10 winter fuel allowance.

Ms Dicken said going through the negatives in the Manx Picture Press archive was like "opening Pandora's Box".

"When we digitised them we didn't fully know what we were going to get," she added.

As well as the selection posted online, about 60 images have been put on display in an exhibition at the House of Manannan in Peel.

Manx Picture Press provided photographs for two Isle of Man newspapers until the early 1980s.

Image copyright MNH Image caption A protest outside Tynwald calls for all pensioners to get a winter fuel bonus

Image copyright MNH Image caption A civil defence exercise is preparing for nuclear war is among the scenes captured

Image copyright MNH Image caption The Peel Police Treat was an annual party for the town's children hosted by local police