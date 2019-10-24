Image copyright Google Image caption It is the second time plans for sea defences in the area have been rejected

Plans for new sea defences in Douglas have been refused for a second time.

Revised plans for a 1,600ft (500m) wall along the sea front on Harris Promenade were put forward by the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) in July.

The 4ft (1.2m) high structure, which would have cost £500,000, was designed to shield the walkway from waves.

Rejecting the plan, the Planning Committee said the wall would have a "permanent and detrimental impact" on the sea view.

Image copyright DoI/Getty Images Image caption Previous plans for the structure were likened to the Berlin Wall

It said the benefit of reducing the risk of flooding did not outweigh the effect on the "character and appearance" of the area.

Proposals for a similar scheme, which was likened the Berlin Wall, were rejected in December 2018.

A DOI spokesman said the department would "review the comments" of the committee "before deciding whether to appeal".