Princess Anne makes whistle-stop tour of the Isle of Man
- 25 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Princess Royal has been on a whistle-stop tour of the Isle of Man, visiting Douglas, Ramsey and Peel.
Her visit started with the official opening of the refurbished Douglas Market Hall, before she journeyed north to open a multimillion-pound extension to Ramsey Park Hotel.
She also visited Peel's new Harbour Bridge, the House of Manannan museum and the town's cathedral.
It was Princess Anne's first visit to the island since 2015.