Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It's hoped the facility could see "the first Manx swimmer" at the Olympics

Plans to build the Isle of Man's first 50-metre swimming pool in a new £6m sports complex have been revealed.

The complex is proposed on land leased from King William's College on the outskirts of Castletown, adjacent to the airport.

As well as a training pool, it will include a 60m indoor running track, gym, café and retail spaces.

The facility could help see "the first Manx swimmer" at the Olympics, said national swimming coach Lee Holland.

Currently, the island's elite swimmers have to travel to England several times a year to train in a 50-metre pool.

Image copyright Isle of Man government Image caption The new complex would include a 50-metre pool, 60m indoor running track, gym and café

Mr Holland said he believed the "money could be far better spent on-island".

A charity behind the project said it would also "meet the needs of the community" as well as "sports people".

The Southern Community Sports Facility charity was created to raise the funds needed for the sports complex and will run it once it has been constructed.

Castletown Commissioner David Parnell, one of the people behind the project, said it will be a "flexible facility for the south of the island".

The proposals will now be considered by the island's planning authorities.