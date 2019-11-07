Isle of Man pigeon 'shot with homemade blow dart'

Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption The pigeon is said to be doing well

A pigeon on the Isle of Man has been found impaled with a large spike thought to have been a homemade blow dart.

The bird survived after it was found by a passer-by with the spike in its wing in Pulrose, Douglas, on Sunday.

Manx Wild Bird Aid said the pigeon was "traumatised" but "doing well".

The Manx Wildlife Trust said it was "saddened" by the incident while police said killing or injuring birds was a criminal offence.

A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said possession of a blow pipe in a public place was also illegal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.