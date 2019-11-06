Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption The Manx economy was worth £5.26bn in 2017-18

The Manx economy grew by 3.6% in the 2017-18 financial year, according to newly published government figures.

It is the second consecutive year of economic growth for the island, following a 7.4% rise in 2016-17.

Figures from the latest National Income Report detailed an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to £5.26bn.

While the largest sector of e-gaming grew 18%, agriculture declined 30% and tourist accommodation shrank 21%.

Insurance, catering and entertainment, and construction also enjoyed growth over the year.

E-gaming, which includes online gambling and games, remained the Isle of Man's largest sector with a 21.1% share.

In the 2015-16 financial year, the Isle of Man economy contracted for the first time in three decades with a 0.9% decline.