Image caption Dr Thiagarajan said sharing equipment had been "stressful"

Care for pregnant women at Noble's Hospital will be vastly improved by the purchase of two new ultrasound machines, a senior clinician has said.

The neonatal unit's machines, which cost £70,000, will also be available to the labour ward and to outpatients.

The unit, which opened in 2015, has never had its own machine and has been sharing equipment with radiology.

Comparing the ultrasounds to a premium car, Dr Prakash Thiagarajan said sharing had been "stressful".

Image caption The machines were purchased for the hospital by the Henry Bloom Noble Trust

He said the image quality on the old machines had been "extremely poor" and there had been concerns about "infection control".

"These babies have been born with very poor immunity and having our own machine is very important," he added.

The hospital previously had a neonatal ultrasound machine between 2005 and 2015, but it was not replaced when the new neonatal care unit opened.

Funds to purchase the equipment came from the Henry Bloom Noble Trust.

A trust spokesman said the upgrade had been "overdue".