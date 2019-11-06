Image copyright @tweetbeatiom Image caption The Laxey river burst its banks in October and flooded several properties nearby

A hardship fund created to help people affected by the recent floods in the Manx village of Laxey has raised almost £30,000, its organiser said.

The village was cut off when the river burst its banks on 1 October, leaving homes under 6ft (1.8m) of water.

About £21,000 has been given to 19 households so far, with further grants due to be allocated to those who need it in the next month.

Fund organiser Nigel Dobson said he "greatly appreciated" the donations.

"There is no way that the fund can replace the cost of everything," he added, "but if we can help them along the way then so much the better."

People affected by the flooding also have until next month to apply for a £500 grant from the Manx government.

While several residents have been able to remain in their homes, the worst affected will not be able to return until the new year.

"Some people will be out of their homes for quite some time," said Mr Dobson, who set up the fund with the Onchan Rotary Club.

"They have to dry their houses out even before they can start working on it."

Work is ongoing to replace the river wall which was breached following heavy rainfall.

It is expected to continue until February.