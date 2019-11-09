Isle of Man prepares to remember war dead

Image copyright MANXSCENES Image caption Wreath-laying ceremonies will take place at war memorials across the island

Communities across the Isle of Man are preparing to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Wreath-laying ceremonies will be held at war memorials in towns and villages following the observance of a two-minute silence at 11:00 GMT.

The National Service of Remembrance in St John's follows at 15:00, where the Lieutenant Governor will lay a wreath at the island's national war memorial.

Free public transport to the events will be available to armed forces veterans and cadets.

The commemorations will continue on Monday, when another two-minute silence will be held at 11:00 to mark the 101st anniversary of the end of World War One.

A ceremony "mourning the civilian casualties and population displacements of modern warfare", organised by the Isle of Man Freethinkers, will be held at the Villa Marina on Monday evening.