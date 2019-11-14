Image caption Joseph Marshall is accused of assaulting boys under the age of 16

A man accused of indecently assaulting teenage boys at the former children's home where he worked on the Isle of Man has had the start of his trial delayed.

Joseph Marshall, 83, denies seven charges of indecent assault against boys under the age of 16 at Knottfield in Douglas during the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Marshall's trial had previously been scheduled for January but will now begin on 7 July at Douglas Courthouse.

It is expected to last between three and hour weeks.

A final pre-trial review hearing will take place on 19 May.

Mr Marshall, of Sartfell Road in Douglas, held a senior position at Knottfield.