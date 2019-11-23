Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alcohol-related arrests rose 30% on the Isle of Man last Christmas

A campaign by Manx officials is aiming to reverse a rise in alcohol-related arrests over Christmas.

Last winter saw a 30% increase compared to the previous year, while drink-driving incidents also went up.

The island's director of public health Henrietta Ewart said there was "work to do" but she hoped for "positive change".

The move is a collaboration between police, the government, Bus Vannin and the Drink Safe campaign.

Supt Steve Maddocks called on people to avoid "alcohol misuse" and to "think and plan" nights out over the festive period.

Bus Vannin will schedule additional late-night services between 2 December and 1 January, with final buses due to leave shortly after 01:00 GMT each night.

Timetables will be distributed to licensed premises around the island, alongside information reminding people to book taxis in advance on busy evenings.