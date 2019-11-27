Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption The competition pool at the NSC is open again but the leisure pool remains closed

A project to renovate the Manx National Sports Centre's swimming pools will not be finished until next year, the government has said.

Following a three-month delay, the main pool opened in August but the leisure pool remains closed to the public.

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer said work was "moving forward" but could not provide a new deadline for completion.

Ralph Peake MHK criticised the minister for a "lack of leadership" and "impetus" to finish the project.

Work to upgrade the facilities at the sports centre, which include the island's only competition-standard pool, began in August 2018 and was scheduled to run until May 2019.

The project was delayed due to "unforeseen structural works".

The moveable divide in the main pool did not become operational until October, while manufacturing and installation issues with the water slides have prevented the leisure pool's reopening.

Mr Harmer said the Department of Infrastructure was "working with contract managers" to "rectify these problems".