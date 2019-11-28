Image copyright Isle of Man Post Office Image caption Tynwald backed plans to modernise the post office in October

Plans to overhaul the Isle of Man Post Office could have an adverse impact on businesses, a local authority has said.

Tynwald backed proposals to modernise the service in October, which could see the number of sub-post offices reduced.

Garff commissioner Jamie Smith said there was a risk people could "consider moving" their businesses from Laxey if its post office was closed.

Post office chairman Julie Edge said there would be "counter services within a three-mile radius" of residents.

Last month the post office unveiled proposals to overhaul its retail network as it looks to "off-set" losses, which are expected to rise to £1.7m by 2023-24.

There are currently 22 sub-post offices on the island but some could be replaced by self-service kiosks under the plans.

Mr Smith said businesses in Laxey relied on the service, the only one in the area, and residents had expressed concerns they "could no longer run their businesses" in the village.

He said modernisation was the "right move forward" but added he was worried the plans had not "been thought through properly".

Mrs Edge said she would be "more than happy to meet" with the commissioners to discuss their concerns.